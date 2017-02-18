Mihara wins Four Continents with strong free skate

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Mai Mihara took top spot in the women's free skate on Saturday to win the Four Continents, a test event for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The 17-year-old Japanese, fourth after the short program, earned a total of 200.85 points at Gangneung Ice Arena.

Gabrielle Daleman of Canada, who was first after the short program, was second with 196.91.

American Mirai Nagasu, who had a personal best of 132.04 in the free skate, was third with 194.95.

Skating to music from Cinderella, Mihara landed her jumps cleanly to earn 134.34 points in the free skate.

Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada was second after the short program but finished fourth after placing sixth in the free program.

Choi Dabin of South Korea was fifth, while Karen Chen of the United States was 12th.