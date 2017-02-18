China threatens to block Taiwan's international space after legislator visit to India

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A three-member Taiwanese parliamentary delegation led by ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) to India has gotten on Beijing’s nerves, which lodged a complaint with India, and on Friday, a Chinese state media outlet’s editorial said that Taiwan will risk losing chances to join major international events such as the World Health Assembly and the International Civil Aviation Organization in the absence of the 1992 Consensus and the “one China” policy.

Chinese state-run media the People's Daily (Renmin Ribao人民日報) lambasted that Taiwan’s DPP government has no intention to honor the 1992 Consensus and the one China policy as the most agreed consensus, but instead takes advantage of Donald Trump’s foreign policy unpredictability to make gains.

A Taiwanese pro-independence political party’s recent attempt to invite Rebiya Kadeer, the prominent Uyghur human rights and independence activist, to visit Taiwan this year is also sharply criticized by the editorial as an improvident act to gain international exposure.

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang criticized the visit on Wednesday and said that Beijing has always opposed to any kind of official contact between Taiwan and countries that have diplomatic ties with China, though India claimed that the visit has no political meanings and described the group as one of Taiwanese academics and business persons along with a couple of legislators.

In response to criticism from the other side, Taiwan foreign ministry’s Director General of the Department of International Organization Hsu Peiyung (徐佩勇) told local reporters that the country will "continue to vie for support from our allies and countries sharing the same ideals for our meaningful participation in the international community."