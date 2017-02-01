Spain decides to send 200 Taiwanese fraud suspects to China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Spanish government has decided to send more than 200 Taiwanese electronic fraud suspects to China, leading the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) to express regret over the move Saturday.

Over the past year, several countries, including Kenya and Cambodia, neglected requests from Taiwan to try its own citizens but instead handed them over to China. Beijing has claimed that since most of the fraud rings’ victims were Chinese citizens, it should be managing the court proceedings and keeping the suspects detained.

In the latest incident, a Spanish Cabinet meeting reportedly decided Friday to extradite 269 suspects, including more than 200 Taiwanese citizens but also Chinese, to China.

MOFA said Spain had completely disregarded basic principles such as the wishes of the suspects and their nationality. The decision also went against the European Union’s tradition of respect for human rights, the ministry said. Even though Taiwan contacted the Spanish government about the issue, no clear response was ever forthcoming, according to MOFA.

As the legal procedures had not been exhausted yet, Taiwan’s representative office in Spain would continue to make the utmost effort to guarantee the legal rights of the suspects, MOFA said.