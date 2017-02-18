Pilots are the highest paid workers in Taiwan

Taipei (Taiwan News)—Pilots turned out to be the highest paying job in Taiwan, outshining earnings from occupations in the medical field in a poll conducted in 2016 by 1111 Job Bank.

Results published showed pilots had the highest starting salary of all fields in Taiwan at NT$102,765 followed by doctors NT$82,850 and dentists NT$81,478.

Jobs in the medical field took up five spots in the top 10 list, including traditional Chinese medical doctors (NT$60,406), anesthesiologists (NT$58,007), and cosmetic surgeons (NT$55,835).

University professors ranked in fourth place with NT$69,463.

Industries with the steepest starting salary decline was the computer and information technology sector's 0.93 percent, followed by a 0.88 percent drop in the financial sector including auditing related jobs. Talent classes and the tutoring industry trailed in third with 0.69 percent salary cuts.

The computer system and information technology sector salary suffered the most last year from waning economic growth, which caused companies to be more conservative in salary and benefits. On top of this is the rise of China's so-called "red supply chain" with the most impact seen in entry level jobs.

Technology advancements in the financial sector has made self-service banking increasingly widespread in Taiwan, leading to fewer banking counter service demand, resulting in reduced staff at certain bank branches, said 1111 Job Bank Vice president Daniel Lee (李大華).

The total number of banks in Taiwan reached a three-year record low of 3,431 in late July 2016, according to statistics compiled by Financial Supervisory Commission.

Moreover, the sluggish outlook in the international financial sector spurred foreign institutes to downsize branches in Taiwan, while the insurance sector was hurt by lowered interest rates.

Jobs that saw the most increase were in the marketing sector, which was up 2.04 percent. Hospitality, tourism, beauty and hair care services tied in second with a 1.07 percent salary raise.

Marketing has been the sector with the greatest pay raise for two consecutive years, due to industries intensified by global market competition, said Lee. If a company marketing strategy is used wisely it can greatly improve company’s operation performance, while effectively lowering costs.

If marketers can develop skills in data analysis and applications they can make better analyses to help them come up with better and more precise marketing strategies, said Lee.

The survey conducted by 1111 Job Bank between January to December of 2016 collected 321,334 valid samples has a confidence level of 95 percent, and margin of error of plus or minus 3 percent.