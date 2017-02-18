Taiwan veterans' protest against pension reform turns violent

Taipei (Taiwan News)—Veterans protesting against pension reforms threw smoke bombs, eggs, and joss paper in front of the Ministry of National Defense (MND) Friday.

More than 50 veterans gathered in front of the ministry, demanding Defense Minister Feng Shih-kuan to accept their petition to maintain the current pension scheme.

Obligations at the Legislative Yuan kept Feng from returning to the ministry, which led to the escalation of the protests.

Veterans tried to force their way through the electric gate in front of the ministry, damaging the gate in the process, while active military personnel and policemen dispatched to the ministry tried to hold up the gate.

The protesters demanded the MND maintain veteran pension payments and the 18-percent preferential interest rate on savings deposits because of the sacrifices they made, and strongly opposed pension payment reforms carried out by the government, saying it was unconstitutional and non-transparent.

They also insisted the new pension reforms should not be ex post facto.

The Taiwanese government intends to phase out the controversial 18-percent preferential interest rate on savings deposits through a period of six years for civilian servants, but the plan so far excludes soldiers.

Soldiers have a lower basic pay than civil servants in general and rely mostly on supplementary pay in pension remuneration calculations, physical demands for the job also results in an average retirement age of 43 compared to public servants, whose average age of retirement is 65.

Hence, the Taiwanese government has set apart military pension reform schemes from other civil servants.

Retired veterans requested military personnel to be given the same overtime payment as workers, since military personnel are ineligible to receive overtime payment.

Chen Cheng-chi (陳正棋), head of the Defense Ministry's Resource Planning Division, assured veterans the ministry will take into consideration the needs of veterans, and report their opinions to Feng.

In a released statement, the MND condemned protesters' violent behavior, stating the ministry was fighting for military personnel pension reforms to be dealt independently from other civil servants, and that this is the time for all soldiers to unite.