Photo of the Day: Sea of sunflowers in eastern Taiwan

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The Sea of Sunflowers at Hualien Bay Happy Farm (花蓮洄瀾灣開心農場) attracted about 40,000 of visitors during the Lunar New Year.

As the flowering period coming to the end, the farm invites everyone to pick the sunflowers today. About 50,000 sunflowers are free for all visitors to bring back home.

Hualien Bay Happy Farm located in Jian Township (吉安鄉), Hualien County has become one of the most popular recreational farms in eastern Taiwan because of its beautiful natural scenery. In addition, many travelers come to admire the sunrise along the bay, since it is at a great location near the Pacific Ocean.