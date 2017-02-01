Taipei MRT denies banning ad for Japanese transsexual movie

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation denied allegations by a film company Saturday that it had banned ads for a Japanese movie about a transsexual, saying it only wanted to change the wording on the poster.

“Close-Knit” by director Naoko Ogigami features the story of a girl who is abandoned by her alcoholic mother but cared for by an uncle who lives with a transsexual girlfriend, a character portrayed by Toma Ikuta. The movie is being shown at the Berlinale festival in the German capital and is scheduled to be released in Taiwan on March 10.

The local distributor accused TRTC of having vetoed the placement of ads in the Mass Rapid Transit system because the poster featured the expression “forming a diverse family.”

TRTC denied the accusation, saying it had only asked the distributor to change two phrases, one describing forming diverse families as “the most controversial topic” and the other saying “on March 10, this is the way you teach your children.”

The request for a change had been made by a 13-member advertisement review committee which looked at proposals for ads on MRT trains and at stations, TRTC said. Committee members came from the sectors of advertising, the arts, culture, law, media, insurance and the Consumers Foundation.

As 2 million rides were recorded on the Taipei MRT per day, the committee had to guard over the system’s neutrality and order, TRTC said. The company referred to ads related to politics, elections, illegal activities and controversial subjects on which there was no consensus in society.

TRTC called on the movie distributor not to use the issue for a commercial promotion campaign.