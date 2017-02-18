BC-SOC--Mexican Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/02/18 13:36
Mexican Football Standings
Liga MX
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Toluca 6 4 1 1 8 3 13
Tijuana 6 4 0 2 13 8 12
Pachuca 6 3 2 1 7 4 11
Chivas 6 3 2 1 8 6 11
Monterrey 6 2 4 0 10 7 10
Santos 6 2 4 0 8 5 10
Pumas 6 3 1 2 7 6 10
Jaguares 6 3 0 3 5 5 9
Veracruz 7 3 0 4 5 7 9
Monarcas 6 2 2 2 6 7 8
Tigres 7 2 1 4 7 7 7
Atlas 6 2 1 3 8 9 7
America 6 2 1 3 6 8 7
Necaxa 6 2 1 3 5 7 7
Cruz Azul 6 1 3 2 6 7 6
Queretaro 6 1 3 2 3 4 6
Leon 6 1 1 4 6 11 4
Puebla 6 0 3 3 5 12 3