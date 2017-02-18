BC-SOC--Mexican Standings
By Associated Press
2017/02/18 13:36
Liga MX
|Mexican Football Standings
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Toluca
|6
|4
|1
|1
|8
|3
|13
|Tijuana
|6
|4
|0
|2
|13
|8
|12
|Pachuca
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|4
|11
|Chivas
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|6
|11
|Monterrey
|6
|2
|4
|0
|10
|7
|10
|Santos
|6
|2
|4
|0
|8
|5
|10
|Pumas
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|6
|10
|Jaguares
|6
|3
|0
|3
|5
|5
|9
|Veracruz
|7
|3
|0
|4
|5
|7
|9
|Monarcas
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|7
|8
|Tigres
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|7
|7
|Atlas
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|9
|7
|America
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|8
|7
|Necaxa
|6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|7
|7
|Cruz Azul
|6
|1
|3
|2
|6
|7
|6
|Queretaro
|6
|1
|3
|2
|3
|4
|6
|Leon
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|11
|4
|Puebla
|6
|0
|3
|3
|5
|12
|3