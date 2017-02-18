China police arrest mine manager in explosion death cover-up

BEIJING (AP) — Police in central China's Hunan province have arrested a mine manager on suspicion of under-reporting the death toll of a deadly explosion this week.

The official Xinhua News Agency reported Saturday that the official death toll climbed to 10 after investigators found a dead miner who had been listed as "injured" in the Tuesday blast. The agency says police detained a manager surnamed Liu on suspicion of covering up the death.

Three local government officials are also under investigation.

Mines in China, the world's largest consumer and producer of coal, are notoriously unsafe despite government pledges to improve work safety standards and shut down outdated facilities. Close to 600 workers died in mining accidents in 2015, according to government statistics.