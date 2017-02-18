  1. Home
  2. World

Champions Tour-Chubb Scores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/02/18 12:44

NAPLES, Florida (AP) — Scores Friday at the PGA Tour Champions' Chubb Classic at the 7,193-yard, par-72 TwinEagles Club (Talon Course):

First Round
Doug Garwood 32-33—65
Miguel Angel Jimenez 32-33—65
Scott Parel 33-32—65
Mike Goodes 32-34—66
Scott Hoch 33-34—67
Tommy Armour III 35-32—67
Bob Tway 33-34—67
Duffy Waldorf 33-34—67
John Elliott 33-34—67
Rod Spittle 34-34—68
Tom Byrum 32-36—68
Skip Kendall 34-34—68
John Daly 35-33—68
Billy Andrade 33-35—68
Fred Couples 35-33—68
Jeff Sluman 34-34—68
Jerry Kelly 32-36—68
Larry Mize 34-35—69
Mark Brooks 35-34—69
Joey Sindelar 34-35—69
Joe Durant 35-34—69
Jerry Smith 36-33—69
Mark Calcavecchia 35-34—69
Bernhard Langer 37-32—69
Scott McCarron 34-35—69
Billy Mayfair 35-34—69
Kevin Sutherland 34-36—70
Tim Petrovic 36-34—70
Michael Bradley 34-36—70
Brandt Jobe 34-36—70
Stephen Ames 34-36—70
Marco Dawson 34-36—70
Michael Allen 37-33—70
Olin Browne 35-35—70
Wes Short, Jr. 33-37—70
Woody Austin 35-35—70
Mark O'Meara 37-33—70
Jay Haas 35-35—70
Glen Day 35-36—71
Loren Roberts 37-34—71
Gary Hallberg 34-37—71
Brad Faxon 34-37—71
Jim Carter 36-35—71
Rocco Mediate 34-37—71
Lee Janzen 38-33—71
Tom Kite 35-36—71
Carlos Franco 35-36—71
Paul Broadhurst 38-33—71
Kenny Perry 35-36—71
Colin Montgomerie 36-35—71
David Toms 36-35—71
Bobby Gage 36-35—71
Russ Cochran 37-35—72
Gary Koch 37-35—72
Willie Wood 35-37—72
Esteban Toledo 37-35—72
Ian Woosnam 36-36—72
Jose Maria Olazabal 36-36—72
Jeff Maggert 36-36—72
Todd Hamilton 37-36—73
Fred Funk 36-37—73
Tom Lehman 36-37—73
Larry Nelson 38-35—73
John Cook 36-37—73
Jesper Parnevik 38-35—73
P.H. Horgan III 37-36—73
Phillip Price 38-35—73
Sandy Lyle 39-35—74
Tom Pernice Jr. 37-37—74
Gene Sauers 40-34—74
Paul Goydos 38-36—74
Hale Irwin 38-36—74
Fran Quinn 38-37—75
Scott Dunlap 40-35—75
Guy Boros 36-39—75
Steve Lowery 38-38—76
Jay Don Blake 38-38—76
David Frost 42-34—76
Jim Thorpe 38-41—79