Champions Tour-Chubb Scores

NAPLES, Florida (AP) — Scores Friday at the PGA Tour Champions' Chubb Classic at the 7,193-yard, par-72 TwinEagles Club (Talon Course):
|First Round
|Doug Garwood
|32-33—65
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|32-33—65
|Scott Parel
|33-32—65
|Mike Goodes
|32-34—66
|Scott Hoch
|33-34—67
|Tommy Armour III
|35-32—67
|Bob Tway
|33-34—67
|Duffy Waldorf
|33-34—67
|John Elliott
|33-34—67
|Rod Spittle
|34-34—68
|Tom Byrum
|32-36—68
|Skip Kendall
|34-34—68
|John Daly
|35-33—68
|Billy Andrade
|33-35—68
|Fred Couples
|35-33—68
|Jeff Sluman
|34-34—68
|Jerry Kelly
|32-36—68
|Larry Mize
|34-35—69
|Mark Brooks
|35-34—69
|Joey Sindelar
|34-35—69
|Joe Durant
|35-34—69
|Jerry Smith
|36-33—69
|Mark Calcavecchia
|35-34—69
|Bernhard Langer
|37-32—69
|Scott McCarron
|34-35—69
|Billy Mayfair
|35-34—69
|Kevin Sutherland
|34-36—70
|Tim Petrovic
|36-34—70
|Michael Bradley
|34-36—70
|Brandt Jobe
|34-36—70
|Stephen Ames
|34-36—70
|Marco Dawson
|34-36—70
|Michael Allen
|37-33—70
|Olin Browne
|35-35—70
|Wes Short, Jr.
|33-37—70
|Woody Austin
|35-35—70
|Mark O'Meara
|37-33—70
|Jay Haas
|35-35—70
|Glen Day
|35-36—71
|Loren Roberts
|37-34—71
|Gary Hallberg
|34-37—71
|Brad Faxon
|34-37—71
|Jim Carter
|36-35—71
|Rocco Mediate
|34-37—71
|Lee Janzen
|38-33—71
|Tom Kite
|35-36—71
|Carlos Franco
|35-36—71
|Paul Broadhurst
|38-33—71
|Kenny Perry
|35-36—71
|Colin Montgomerie
|36-35—71
|David Toms
|36-35—71
|Bobby Gage
|36-35—71
|Russ Cochran
|37-35—72
|Gary Koch
|37-35—72
|Willie Wood
|35-37—72
|Esteban Toledo
|37-35—72
|Ian Woosnam
|36-36—72
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|36-36—72
|Jeff Maggert
|36-36—72
|Todd Hamilton
|37-36—73
|Fred Funk
|36-37—73
|Tom Lehman
|36-37—73
|Larry Nelson
|38-35—73
|John Cook
|36-37—73
|Jesper Parnevik
|38-35—73
|P.H. Horgan III
|37-36—73
|Phillip Price
|38-35—73
|Sandy Lyle
|39-35—74
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|37-37—74
|Gene Sauers
|40-34—74
|Paul Goydos
|38-36—74
|Hale Irwin
|38-36—74
|Fran Quinn
|38-37—75
|Scott Dunlap
|40-35—75
|Guy Boros
|36-39—75
|Steve Lowery
|38-38—76
|Jay Don Blake
|38-38—76
|David Frost
|42-34—76
|Jim Thorpe
|38-41—79