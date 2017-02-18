Champions Tour-Chubb Scores

NAPLES, Florida (AP) — Scores Friday at the PGA Tour Champions' Chubb Classic at the 7,193-yard, par-72 TwinEagles Club (Talon Course):

First Round Doug Garwood 32-33—65 Miguel Angel Jimenez 32-33—65 Scott Parel 33-32—65 Mike Goodes 32-34—66 Scott Hoch 33-34—67 Tommy Armour III 35-32—67 Bob Tway 33-34—67 Duffy Waldorf 33-34—67 John Elliott 33-34—67 Rod Spittle 34-34—68 Tom Byrum 32-36—68 Skip Kendall 34-34—68 John Daly 35-33—68 Billy Andrade 33-35—68 Fred Couples 35-33—68 Jeff Sluman 34-34—68 Jerry Kelly 32-36—68 Larry Mize 34-35—69 Mark Brooks 35-34—69 Joey Sindelar 34-35—69 Joe Durant 35-34—69 Jerry Smith 36-33—69 Mark Calcavecchia 35-34—69 Bernhard Langer 37-32—69 Scott McCarron 34-35—69 Billy Mayfair 35-34—69 Kevin Sutherland 34-36—70 Tim Petrovic 36-34—70 Michael Bradley 34-36—70 Brandt Jobe 34-36—70 Stephen Ames 34-36—70 Marco Dawson 34-36—70 Michael Allen 37-33—70 Olin Browne 35-35—70 Wes Short, Jr. 33-37—70 Woody Austin 35-35—70 Mark O'Meara 37-33—70 Jay Haas 35-35—70 Glen Day 35-36—71 Loren Roberts 37-34—71 Gary Hallberg 34-37—71 Brad Faxon 34-37—71 Jim Carter 36-35—71 Rocco Mediate 34-37—71 Lee Janzen 38-33—71 Tom Kite 35-36—71 Carlos Franco 35-36—71 Paul Broadhurst 38-33—71 Kenny Perry 35-36—71 Colin Montgomerie 36-35—71 David Toms 36-35—71 Bobby Gage 36-35—71 Russ Cochran 37-35—72 Gary Koch 37-35—72 Willie Wood 35-37—72 Esteban Toledo 37-35—72 Ian Woosnam 36-36—72 Jose Maria Olazabal 36-36—72 Jeff Maggert 36-36—72 Todd Hamilton 37-36—73 Fred Funk 36-37—73 Tom Lehman 36-37—73 Larry Nelson 38-35—73 John Cook 36-37—73 Jesper Parnevik 38-35—73 P.H. Horgan III 37-36—73 Phillip Price 38-35—73 Sandy Lyle 39-35—74 Tom Pernice Jr. 37-37—74 Gene Sauers 40-34—74 Paul Goydos 38-36—74 Hale Irwin 38-36—74 Fran Quinn 38-37—75 Scott Dunlap 40-35—75 Guy Boros 36-39—75 Steve Lowery 38-38—76 Jay Don Blake 38-38—76 David Frost 42-34—76 Jim Thorpe 38-41—79