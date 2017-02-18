Man critically injured by shark on Great Barrier Reef

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — A 26-year-old man has been critically injured by a shark while spear fishing on Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

Queensland Ambulance Service Supervisor Ange Timmins says the man was bitten repeatedly on a leg on Saturday as he dived near Hinchinbrook Island off the coast of Queensland state.

She says his friends brought him by boat to the town of Cardwell where ambulance officers stopped his bleeding and stabilized his condition.

He was flown by helicopter in a critical condition 150 kilometers (90 miles) north to the Cairns Base Hospital.