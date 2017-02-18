5 types of food to avoid during avian flu outbreak

Taipei (Taiwan News)—The spread of the highly pathogenic H5N6 avian flu in Taiwan has been alarming in the past, but evading consumption of five types of food can significantly lower chances of contacting the deadly disease, says a health expert from The John Tung Foundation (JTF).

Avoid raw poultry at all costs

The bird flu virus has low heat tolerance, so cooking the poultry thoroughly can greatly reduce risks of ingesting the disease, said Hsu Hui-yu (許惠玉), head of the food nutrition section at JTF.

Regardless of the cooking method used, the poultry has to be thoroughly cooked to the point where uncooked blood is no longer present in the bones, and the meat is no longer bloody, she said.

People should avoid eating poultry dishes that might retain blood in the bones, such as fried chicken, drunken chicken and cold poached chicken (白斬雞).

Raw or undercooked eggs

People that enjoy eggs cooked over easy for breakfast might have to break the habit and switch to scrambled eggs for awhile.

Hsu recommended people temporarily kick the habit of eating raw or undercooked eggs, and ensure eggs are well cooked as avian flu alert levels raise in Taiwan over the week.

It is actually easier for the human body to digest and absorb proteins from cooked eggs, said Hsu.