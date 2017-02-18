The Latest: Malaysia readies 2nd autopsy on N. Korean

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The Latest on the suspected assassination of the half brother of the North Korean leader in Malaysia (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

A senior Malaysian official says a second autopsy will be carried out on the half brother of the North Korean leader who was apparently assassinated at the Kuala Lumpur airport.

The official says the result of the first autopsy on Kim Jong Nam was inconclusive. He says the second one will take place Saturday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak to the media.

Earlier, North Korean Ambassador Kang Chol said Malaysia conducted the autopsy on Kim Jong Nam "unilaterally and excluding our attendance." He says his government will reject any findings.

South Korea has accused its enemies in North Korea of dispatching a hit squad to kill Kim Jong Nam at the airport in Kuala Lumpur, saying two female assassins poisoned him and then fled in a taxi.