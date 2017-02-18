USADA clears "Cyborg" Justino of potential doping violation

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency has cleared UFC featherweight Cris "Cyborg" Justino of a potential policy violation, ending her suspension.

USADA announced its decision Friday.

USADA, which administers the UFC's doping policy, granted a retroactive therapeutic use exemption to Justino for a diuretic commonly used as a masking agent for steroids.

Justino failed a doping test in December, but claimed the result was caused by a prescribed medication for an endocrine disorder. USADA accepted her explanation and granted retroactive permission to use the substance.

Justino is considered the world's top 145-pound fighter. The UFC created a featherweight division last year largely to showcase her, but Justino subsequently received her doping suspension.

Germaine De Randamie beat Holly Holm by decision last weekend to become the UFC's first 145-pound women's champion.