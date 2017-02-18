6 dead in shootouts with Mexican marines in border city

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An official says six suspects have been killed in two shootouts with marines in the city of Reynosa in northern Mexico.

Reynosa is located across the border from McAllen, Texas, in Tamaulipas state.

Tamaulipas attorney general Irving Barrios says marines were responding to reports of armed men when they came under fire.

Barrios told the Mileno television station that two suspects were killed in the first confrontation, and four other suspected drug gang gunmen were killed in a second shootout Friday.

Unidentified suspects later burned tires to block roads and interfere with law enforcement authorities.

The dead gunmen were believed to be part of a Gulf cartel wing commanded by Julian Loisa Salinas, known as Comandante Toro. Reynosa has long been dominated by the Gulf drug cartel.