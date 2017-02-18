BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2090
|2090
|2028
|2034
|Down
|38
|May
|2047
|2060
|1988
|2000
|Down
|42
|Jul
|2053
|2065
|1999
|2010
|Down
|37
|Sep
|2065
|2079
|2016
|2028
|Down
|34
|Dec
|2094
|2104
|2045
|2055
|Down
|32
|Mar
|2116
|2124
|2068
|2078
|Down
|32
|May
|2139
|2143
|2088
|2097
|Down
|32
|Jul
|2137
|2137
|2112
|2112
|Down
|32
|Sep
|2153
|2162
|2130
|2130
|Down
|32
|Dec
|2182
|2188
|2154
|2154
|Down
|33