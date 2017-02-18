New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Feb
|20.39
|20.42
|20.16
|20.30
|Down .06
|Apr
|20.35
|20.37
|20.13
|20.26
|Down .04
|Jun
|20.14
|20.14
|19.90
|20.03
|Down .02
|Sep
|20.05
|20.10
|19.86
|20.01
|Down .01
|Feb
|20.11
|20.17
|19.95
|20.09
|Down .01
|Apr
|19.47
|19.53
|19.34
|19.45
|Down .02
|Jun
|18.82
|18.89
|18.74
|18.82
|Down .01
|Sep
|18.51
|18.55
|18.44
|18.52
|unch
|Feb
|18.31
|18.37
|18.28
|18.37
|Up
|.03
|Apr
|18.02
|18.05
|17.96
|18.05
|unch
|Jun
|17.69
|17.77
|17.69
|17.77
|Down .03
|Sep
|17.70
|17.73
|17.70
|17.73
|Down .09