Ecuador election could decide Assange's continued asylum

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can stay at the Ecuadorean embassy in London could depend on the winner of Sunday's presidential election in the South American country.

Polls indicate that none of the eight people running is likely to get enough votes to win the first round.

Lenin Moreno is the hand-picked successor of outgoing President Rafael Correa and has indicated he would back Assange's continued stay. Several conservative candidates have said they would not support his continued asylum.

Correa's foreign ministry decided in 2012 to grant asylum to Assange based on concerns he could face political persecution for documents published by his whistleblowing site.

Assange fled to the embassy after an unsuccessful legal battle to prevent being sent to Sweden, where he is wanted on a rape allegation.