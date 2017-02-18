Argentine ex-military chief arrested in torture, kidnap case

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Former Argentine army chief Cesar Milani was arrested Friday for his alleged role in the kidnapping and torture of two men and a woman during the country's military dictatorship.

A court office confirmed that Milan was transferred to a jail after testifying Friday before Judge Daniel Herrera Piedrabuena about the case of Pedro Olivera, his son Ramon and Veronica Matta in the late 1970s.

Milani was a lower-ranking officer during the 1976-1983 dictatorship and later rose to head the armed forces during the 2007-2015 term of former President Cristina Fernandez.

The court statement did not specify what role Milani played in the case of the Oliveras in 1977 or that of Matta a year earlier. He was charged with aggravated torture, illegal search and kidnapping.

The 62-year-old lieutenant general also is under investigation in at least one other human rights case. He also faces charges of illegal enrichment.