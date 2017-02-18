The Latest: Request by 'Dreamer' for release denied

SEATTLE (AP) — The Latest on the case of a man detained by immigration agents despite his participation in a federal program to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally. (all times local):

10:54 a.m.

A federal magistrate declined to release a man arrested by immigration agents despite his participation in a federal program to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally and referred the matter to an immigration judge.

Magistrate Judge James P. Donohue said Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle that Daniel Ramirez Medina must request a bond a hearing from a federal immigration judge and should get one within a week.

Ramirez's arrest last week thrust him into a national debate over the immigration priorities of President Donald Trump.

Lawyers for Ramirez had asked magistrate for his immediate release.

Court documents filed by the government say Ramirez admitted to having gang ties when questioned by an immigration agent. His lawyers said the allegation was false.

12:09 a.m.

Lawyers are asking a federal court in Seattle to order the immediate release of a man detained by immigration agents despite his participation in a federal program to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally. But the U.S. Justice Department says the court has no authority over the case.

In documents filed Thursday, the U.S. Justice Department said there is "no legal basis for a district court to consider any challenge" to the detention of 23-year-old Daniel Ramirez Medina in part because his case is pending in immigration court.

A federal magistrate scheduled a status conference on Ramirez's case for Friday morning.

