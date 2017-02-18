Iran defeats US at freestyle wrestling world cup

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's wrestling team has defeated the United States wrestling team to win gold medal in the Freestyle World Cup.

During the final matches, Iranian wrestlers sealed a 5-3 victory against their American guests. State TV broadcast the matches live.

The U.S. wrestling team reached the final matches after defeating Russia, Georgia and Azerbaijan in group A of the competition. Iran defeated Turkey, India and Mongolia in group B during over two days to reach the final.

Earlier in February, Iran reversed its position and allowed U.S. wrestlers to participate in the competition following an earlier U.S. travel ban, now frozen, by President Donald Trump on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran.

American and Iranian wrestlers have frequently hosted each other in similar competitions.