The Latest: Powerful storm begins to move into California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on California storms (all times local):

7:45 a.m.

A powerful storm is beginning to move into California as the saturated state faces a new round of wet weather that could trigger flooding and debris flows.

The brunt of the storm is expected to affect Southern California starting around midday Friday and into Saturday.

The foothill city of Duarte east of Los Angeles has ordered a precautionary evacuation of some homes, and the Santa Anita race track has canceled horse racing for the day.

Forecasters say rain will also spread into Central California and up to the San Francisco Bay Area.

The far northern end of the state will not see significant precipitation from the storm, however.

The National Weather Service says only scattered light showers are occurring in the region north of Sacramento, where the damaged Oroville Dam continues to release water in advance of new storms.