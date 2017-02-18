Former New Zealand great Carter apologizes to club and fans

PARIS (AP) — New Zealand great Dan Carter has apologized to French club Racing 92 and his fans for "a massive error of judgment" after reports that he was stopped by police for drunk driving.

According to reports, the 34-year-old flyhalf — who starred for New Zealand when it won the 2015 Rugby World Cup — was stopped late on Wednesday night and found over the limit.

Without going into details, Carter says on his Facebook page that he has "no excuses" and "I will have to now let the police/court process run its course and face the consequences."

After helping New Zealand win the World Cup, Carter received his third world rugby player of the year award. He holds a world-record test tally of 1,598 points in a 112 tests.