The Latest: Woman says Michigan sports doctor molested her

MASON, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on a criminal case against a Michigan sports doctor who is charged with sexual assault (all times local):

___

11:10 a.m.

A 25-year-old woman has testified that a former Michigan State University sports doctor repeatedly molested her as a child during family visits to his home near Lansing.

The woman's testimony Friday came during a hearing to determine if there's enough evidence to warrant trying Dr. Larry Nassar on sexual assault charges.

The woman says Nassar sexually abused her from age 6 until age 12 at his home in Holt. She says he rubbed his genitals on her and digitally penetrated her, among other things. She also says when she eventually told her parents, her dad didn't believe her.

Nassar faces separate child porn charges and is being sued by dozens of women and girls who say he sexually assaulted them while they sought treatment for injuries over a roughly 20-year period.

Nassar has denied any wrongdoing. He also worked for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

___

1:15 a.m.

A judge must decide whether there's enough evidence to send a Michigan sports doctor to trial on sexual assault charges.

Dr. Larry Nassar will appear in a Lansing-area court on Friday. He's accused of assaulting a girl from the age of 6 until the girl was 12 at his home in Holt, Michigan. He's pleaded not guilty.

The allegations don't involve an athlete. But Nassar is being sued by dozens of women and girls who say they were assaulted while getting treatment for sports injuries over a roughly 20-year period. Police are investigating.

Separately, he's charged in federal court with possessing child pornography.

Michigan State University women's gymnastics coach Kathie Klages suddenly quit Wednesday, a day after she was suspended for defending Nassar to her team.