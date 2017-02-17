Greek expressionist painter Dimitris Mytaras dies at 83

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Dimitris Mytaras, one of the leading Greek painters of his generation, has died in Athens at 83.

Mytaras worked in an expressionist style, often influenced by the art of Greece's classical antiquity, using bold colors for subjects ranging from female profile portraits to dogs and motorcycles. He studied art in Athens and Paris, and taught for years at the Athens School of Fine Arts, serving as its rector from 1982-85.

Greek President Procopis Pavlopoulos expressed his condolences Friday for Mytaras' death late Thursday. The Interior Ministry says his funeral will be held in Athens on Monday.