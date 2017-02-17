Thai police empty-handed so far in search for prominent monk

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police who unsuccessfully searched a vast Buddhist temple for a prominent monk accused of financial wrongdoing say they will arrest him whenever and wherever they can.

About 3,000 police who raided the Dhammakaya sect temple north of Bangkok spent a second day in vain Friday seeking its chief, Phra Dhammachayo, who is accused of accepting $40 million in embezzled money. Dhammajayo, 72, has not been seen in public since last April, and has repeatedly pleaded illness for his failure to turn himself in.

The head of the Department of Special Investigation, Thailand's FBI, told reporters that if Dhammajayo is not found in three days at the temple, they will continue to pursue him because the charges won't expire for 15 years.