Merkel: Germany will raise defense spending, but slowly

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel as he arrives at the Chancellery, in Berlin, Germany
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, shares a light moment with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, left, during a welcoming ce
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks through the German Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany, on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. (Adria
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Angela Merkel share a laugh during a welcoming ceremony at the Chancellery
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau shake hands after a news conference at the chanc
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau brief the media after talks at the chancellery
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau arrive for a news conference after talks at the
The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau attends a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after talks at the chancelle
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, right, lay down flowers in Berlin, Germany, Fr
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says her country will stick to its long-term commitment to raise defense spending to levels agreed with NATO partners — but no hurry about it.
Merkel said that "Germany is conscious of its responsibility" to spend more on arms but added that development aid and crisis prevention are also important for global security.
She said Germany would stick to the long-term goal of raising defense spending to 2 percent of economic output by 2024.
Merkel spoke Friday when she and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's calls for NATO allies to carry more of the financial burden. NATO members agreed at a 2014 summit in Wales that countries not currently meeting the 2 percent goal would do so over a decade.