Nathan Chen leads after short program at Four Continents

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Nathan Chen took first place Friday in the men's short program at the Four Continents, a test event for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The American opened with a quad lutz-triple toeloop combination at the Gangneung Ice Arena and added a quad flip and a triple axel for 103.12 points.

Shoma Uno of Japan was second with 100.28 points after landing all his jumps cleanly, while Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu had 97.04 in third.

Hanyu opened with a quad loop but could only manage a double salchow instead of a planned quad salchow as part of a combination jump that included a triple toeloop.

Patrick Chan of Canada fell on his opening quad toeloop and stumbled on the landing of a triple toeloop to finish in fifth place with 88.46 points.