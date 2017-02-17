Australia-Sri Lanka Scoreboard

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Scoreboard Friday of the first Twenty20 international between Sri Lanka and Australia at the Melburne Cricket Ground:

Sri Lanka won the toss Australia Innings

Aaron Finch c Malinga b Gunaratne 43

Michael Klinger c Malinga b Sandakan 38

Travis Head c Prasanna b Malinga 31

Moises Henriques c Kapugedera b Sanjaya 17

Ashton Turner c Prasanna b Malinga 18

James Faulkner not out 14

Tim Paine run out (Kapugedera) 0

Pat Cummins not out 0

Extras (1b,1lb,4w,1nb) 7

TOTAL (for six wickets) 168.

Overs: 20. Batting time: 97 minutes

Fall of wickets: 1-76, 2-86, 3-116, 4-153, 5-153, 6-162.

Did not bat: Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Andrew Tye.

Bowling: Lasith Malinga 4-0-29-2 (1w), Nuwan Kulasekara 4-0-38-0 (1w 1nb), Vikum Sanjaya 3-0-35-1 (1w), Seekkuge Prasanna 4-0-23-0 (1w), Lakshan Sandakan 4-0-30-1, Asela Gunaratne 1-0-11-1.

Sri Lanka Innings

Niroshan Dickwella c Klinger b Zampa 30

Upul Tharanga c Paine b Cummins 0

Dilshan Munaweera c Finch b Zampa 44

Asela Gunaratne st Paine b Turner 52

Milda Siriwardana lbw Turner 15

Chamara Kapugedera not out 10

Seekkuge Prasanna not out 8

Extras: (1b,3lb,9w) 13

TOTAL: (for five wickets) 172.

Overs: 20. Batting time: 96 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-79, 3-91, 4-151, 5-152.

Did not bat: Nuwan Kulasekara, Vikum Sanjaya, Lasith Malinga, Lakshan Sandakan.

Bowling: Pat Cummins 4-0-29-1, Billy Stanlake 3-0-42-0 (4w/8), James Faulkner 4-0-27-0 (1w), Andrew Tye 3-0-32-0, Adam Zampa 4-0-26-2, Ashton Turner 2-0-12-2.

Result: Sri Lanka won by five wickets, leads best-of-three series 1-0.

Umpires: Mick Martell and Paul Wilson, Australia.

TV Umpire: Sam Nogajski, Australia. Match Referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.