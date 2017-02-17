Last-place Pescara rehires Zdenek Zeman as coach

PESCARA, Italy (AP) — Zdenek Zeman has been rehired as coach of last-place Serie A club Pescara, five years after guiding the team to the Serie B title with a record number of goals.

Zeman says he returned "because I owe something to Pescara. ... I don't want this team to finish the season as the worst squad in Europe."

After winning only one of its 24 matches in its return to the top division, Pescara is 14 points from safety with 14 matches remaining.

The 69-year-old Czech coach replaces Massimo Oddo, who was fired Tuesday following a 5-3 loss to Torino.

In 2011-12, Pescara scored a Serie B-record 90 goals in 42 games with a team that featured current Italy internationals Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne and Marco Verratti.