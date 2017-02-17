BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

PAKISTAN — Pakistani forces kill and arrest dozens of suspects in sweeping raids as the death toll from a massive suicide bombing by the Islamic State group at a famed Sufi shrine the previous day rose to 80. The terror attack — Pakistan's deadliest in years — stunned the nation and raised questions about the authorities' ability to rein in militant groups. By Muhammad Farooq and Adil Jawad. SENT: 990 words, photos. With PAKISTAN-THE LATEST, PAKISTAN-MILITANT ATTACKS-GLANCE.

NKOREA-THE BLOOD OF MOUNT PAEKTU — A desolate but lovely volcano on the North Korea-China border could be the key to unraveling the sudden, mysterious death of an exiled scion of North Korean royalty. By Foster Klug. UPCOMING: 850 words by 1300 GMT, photos.

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA — Days after his apparent assassination, Kim Jong Nam's body remains under guard in a Malaysian morgue, with no one in his immediate family stepping forward on behalf of a man who lived in fear of his half brother, the powerful and mercurial ruler of North Korea. By Niniek Karmini. SENT: 990 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA-JAPAN — The Japanese author of a book about Kim Jong Nam, the North Korean leader's half brother who was killed this week at a Malaysian airport, says Kim opposed his family's hereditary rule and wanted economic reforms. By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 570 words, photos.

SKOREA-SAMSUNG-WHAT'S NEXT — South Korea is taken by surprise by the arrest of the scion of the country's richest family and de facto leader of Samsung over his alleged involvement in a massive corruption scandal that engulfed the president and riveted the nation. Prosecutors believe Lee Jae-yong, the only son of the ailing Samsung chairman, gave bribes worth $36 million to President Park Geun-hye and her close friend to help win government support for a smooth company leadership transition. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 950 words, photos. With SKOREA-POLITICS-SAMSUNG.

HONG KONG-POLICE CONVICTED — Seven Hong Kong police officers are sentenced to two years in prison for assaulting a pro-democracy activist at the height of 2014 protests, in an attack that was caught on film by TV news cameras. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 310 words, photos.

CHINA-BIRD FLU — China is ordering the closure of live poultry markets in its south-central regions as it grapples with the worst outbreak of bird flu in years that has killed at least 87 people. SENT: 300 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN — An Afghan provincial official says the Taliban have stormed several Afghan security posts in eastern Kunar province, killing five police officers. SENT: 120 words.

TURKMENISTAN-INAUGURATION — The longtime leader of Turkmenistan has been sworn in for a new term after winning nearly 98 percent of the vote against rivals who had all declared their support for his government. SENT: 140 words.

PHILIPPINES-COMMUNIST REBELS — Two soldiers and three communist rebels are killed while 15 other troops are wounded in a land mine attack and clashes in the southern Philippine city of Davao, President Rodrigo Duterte's hometown. SENT: 190 words.

PHILIPPINES-TROUBLED SENATOR — The Philippine justice secretary says criminal charges have been filed against an opposition senator for allegedly receiving money from detained drug lords in a move that could lead to the arrest of one of the president's most vocal critics. SENT: 130 words.

JAPAN-NUCLEAR — Robot probes sent to one of Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear reactors suggest worse-than-anticipated challenges for the plant's ongoing cleanup. By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 470 words, photos.

THAILAND-COAL POWER — Thailand's prime minister says a government committee has approved construction of an 800-megawatt coal power plant near pristine beaches on the Andaman Sea. The plant is to be built on the coast in Krabi, a famous tourist destination with soaring cliffs and white sands. By Dake Kang. SENT: 440 words.

CAMBODIA-POLITICS — A Cambodian political analyst is arrested after prosecutors accepted a criminal complaint by Prime Minister Hun Sen that he had defamed him in a radio interview. SENT: 130 words, photos.

VIETNAM-CHINA-BORDER WAR COMMEMORATION — Several dozen people commemorate Vietnam's brief but bloody border war with China nearly 40 years ago. SENT: 130 words.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Global shares slip following a drop on Wall Street as the stronger dollar sends Japanese issues lower and the arrest of an executive at Samsung weighs on Korean stocks. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 410 words, photos.

