Spain's Princess Cristina not guilty in tax fraud case

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish court has found Princess Cristina not guilty in a tax fraud case, while her husband was convicted and sentenced to more than six years in prison.

The judge ruled that Cristina will be required to pay nearly 265,000 euros (more than $280,000) in fines. Her husband, Inaki Urdangarin, was found guilty of evading taxes, fraud and various other charges. He was sentenced to six years and three months in jail.

The trial centered on accusations that Urdangarin used his former title, Duke of Palma, to embezzle about 6 million euros ($6.6 million) in public funds for the nonprofit Noos Institute he ran with a partner. Among the companies they used was Aizoon, a real estate consulting company jointly owned by Cristina and Urdangarin.