Cambodian analyst arrested on charge of defaming premier

Political commentator Kim Sok, center right, is hugged by a supporter as he makes his way joined by his supporters to the municipal cou
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A Cambodian political analyst has been arrested after prosecutors accepted a criminal complaint by Prime Minister Hun Sen that he had defamed him in a radio interview.
Phnom Penh Municipal Court spokesman Ly Sophana says the court on Friday accepted charges of defamation and inciting chaos against Kim Sok and put him in pretrial detention.
Kim Sok last week gave an interview to the Cambodian-language service of U.S.-funded Radio Free Asia that Hun Sen felt implied his government was behind the killing last year of another political analyst, Kem Ley. The trial for the lone gunman is set to begin next month.
Hun Sen's government in the past year has put increasing legal pressure on its critics and political opponents.