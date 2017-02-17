Thai gov't panel approves coal plant in popular tourist area

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand's prime minister says a government committee has approved construction of an 800-megawatt coal power plant near pristine beaches on the Andaman Sea.

The plant is to be built on the coast in Krabi, a famous tourist destination with soaring cliffs and white sands.

The announcement by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha that the National Energy Policy Committee gave the go-ahead was criticized by activists who worry the plant will pollute local waters and spoil scenery. They say it will damage tourism and fishing, and that eco-friendly alternatives should be considered instead.

Supporters of the plant say it will make up for a big energy shortfall in the country's south and wean it off electricity imports from neighboring countries.

The proposal will be reviewed before being forwarded to the Cabinet.