Japanese women all smiles ahead of Asian Winter Games hockey

SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — The women's ice hockey team from Japan is giving its fans plenty to smile about.

Fresh off qualifying for next year's Olympics, the women's national team, nicknamed "Smile Japan," is aiming to keep the good times rolling at the Asian Winter Games, which begin this weekend in Sapporo.

Japan, the highest-ranked team in the tournament, gets its campaign underway on Saturday against Kazakhstan.

Japan beat Austria 6-1, France 4-1 and Germany 3-1 in the final round of Olympic qualification last week to reach their third Winter Games following Nagano and Sochi.

While they lost all five games in Sochi, the team has shown much improvement and is hoping to contend for a medal in Pyeongchang.

Eight teams will play in the women's Olympic tournament in Pyeongchang.