Japanese women all smiles ahead of Asian Winter Games hockey

Members of the Japanese women's national ice hockey team gather during their practice session for the Asian Winter Games at Tsukisamu G
Members of the Japanese women's national ice hockey team pose for their group photo after their practice session for the Asian Winter G
Members of the Japanese women's national ice hockey team gather during their practice session for the Asian Winter Games at Tsukisamu G
Hanae Kubo of the Japanese women's national ice hockey team participates her team practice session for the Asian Winter Games at Tsukis
Mika Hori, center, of the Japanese women's national ice hockey team is poured water as her team mates celebrate Hori's birthday after t
Hanae Kubo, left, of the Japanese women's national ice hockey team warm up with her teammates during their practice session for the Asi
Hanae Kubo, center, of the Japanese women's national ice hockey team warm up with her teammates during their practice session for the A
Members of the Japanese women's national ice hockey team pose for their group photo after their practice session for the Asian Winter G
Equipments used by the Japanese women's national ice hockey team members are placed on the ice rink as they pose for their group photo
SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — The women's ice hockey team from Japan is giving its fans plenty to smile about.
Fresh off qualifying for next year's Olympics, the women's national team, nicknamed "Smile Japan," is aiming to keep the good times rolling at the Asian Winter Games, which begin this weekend in Sapporo.
Japan, the highest-ranked team in the tournament, gets its campaign underway on Saturday against Kazakhstan.
Japan beat Austria 6-1, France 4-1 and Germany 3-1 in the final round of Olympic qualification last week to reach their third Winter Games following Nagano and Sochi.
While they lost all five games in Sochi, the team has shown much improvement and is hoping to contend for a medal in Pyeongchang.
Eight teams will play in the women's Olympic tournament in Pyeongchang.