In Sweden, 8 held in aggravated child porn case

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish prosecutors say eight men have been detained on suspicion of being part of a child porn ring where they reportedly discussed sexual abuse and sadistic murder.

Prosecutor Reena Devgun says "serious violent crimes against children were discussed" over the telephone, but didn't give further details.

Devgun said Friday the men, aged between 50 and 70, were suspected of aggravated child pornography-related offenses including possession and sharing of such material, and one was suspected of child rape.

Swedish media said one of them was sentenced in 2000 to psychiatric care for abducting and sexually abusing a boy in the late 1990s, adding he was released in 2015. One of Sweden's largest dailies, Dagens Nyheter, said they also discussed "ordering" a foreign child who would be kept in a soundproof room.