Photo of the Day: Cherry Blossoms in New Taipei City

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The cherry blossoms have started to bloom around the Tianyuan Temple in Danshui District, New Taipei City.

Of all the hot spots for cherry blossom viewing during the springtime in northern Taiwan, Tianyuan Temple is one of the most popular and is the closest in proximity for residents of Taipei. The cherry blossoms are expected to bloom until mid-March. Visitors can either drive directly to the temple or take buses no. 866, 875, 876, or 877 from the Danshui MRT station.

Photo courtesy of Instagram user haixing0527, taken on Feb. 15, 2017.