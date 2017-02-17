  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Photo of the Day: Cherry Blossoms in New Taipei City

Danshui's Tianyuan temple overlooks a forest of cherry blossoms

By Rana Yeh,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/02/17 16:52

Danshui Tienyuan Temple (Image from Instagram user haixing0527)

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The cherry blossoms have started to bloom around the Tianyuan Temple in Danshui District, New Taipei City.

Of all the hot spots for cherry blossom viewing during the springtime in northern Taiwan, Tianyuan Temple is one of the most popular and is the closest in proximity for residents of Taipei. The cherry blossoms are expected to bloom until mid-March. Visitors can either drive directly to the temple or take buses no. 866, 875, 876, or 877 from the Danshui MRT station.

Photo courtesy of Instagram user haixing0527, taken on Feb. 15, 2017.
Photo of the Day
Cherry Blossoms
Taipei
Danshui

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the Day: Hsuehshan Hiking Trail Entrance
2017/02/16 15:10
Photo of the Day: Artist's sketch of the 2017 Taipei Lantern Festival
2017/02/15 16:30
Top 11 places to take your Taipei Valentine
2017/02/14 16:57
Cherry blossoms on Yangmingshan expected to come to full bloom during 228 holiday
2017/02/14 16:27
Ways to spend Valentine's Day in Taipei
2017/02/13 17:41