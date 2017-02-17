100 years of Taiwanese beauty trends in about a minute

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Cut's latest episode of its "100 Years of Beauty" video series depicts the hairstyles and makeup of women in Taiwan over the past century packed into a little more than one minute.

The Seattle-based website cut.com on Feb. 15 released a video titled "100 Years of Beauty - Taiwan," in which the hair and makeup of one model, Sophie Gao, is continuously modified to represent the look for each decade in Taiwan from 1910 to 2010.

The essence of each decade is well encapsulated into the look of the model, from the minimalism of the 1910s to the big hair look of the 1980s. Perhaps the only era that the creators of this video may have failed to capture was the 2010s, though they could be excused for struggling to single out the hairstyle that best epitomizes the decade as it is not yet over.

"100 Years of Beauty - Taiwan" video by cut.com:

In 2015, the Taiwanese website TEEPER released a very similar video, also titled "100 Years of Beauty -Taiwan" showing hair and makeup styles of Taiwanese women during the same time period. Judge for yourself which version is more historically accurate: