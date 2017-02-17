AP review: Court nominee backed minimum for disabled kids

An Associated Press review of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch's legal record shows he has embraced a bare-bones standard of education for disabled children while often upholding other civil rights complaints against schools.

Gorsuch's rulings on education in his decade on the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reflect a judge who closely follows judicial precedent, including when it means ruling against handicapped children and their parents.

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, says the committee will begin confirmation hearings for Gorsuch on March 20. Republicans hope to complete the confirmation process by April..