London Fashion Week catwalk shows to begin in new location

LONDON (AP) — London Fashion Week is set to kick off with a series of shows that will include Burberry, Versus and other luminaries.

The British capital's fashion showcase starts Friday in a new location on the Strand in central London.

The shows will include a mix of established designers and newcomers. There is also a broad array of international talent on display at presentations at Somerset House that includes designers from India, Guatemala, Slovakia and other parts of the world.

There will be 51 catwalk shows and 31 presentations vying for the attention of an audience of buyers, bloggers, celebrities and fashion fans.

The designers showing their creations will include Anya Hindmarch, Christopher Kane, ERDEM, Gareth Pugh, Roksanda and Julien Macdonald.