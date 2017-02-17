BC-HKN--NHL Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/02/17 15:00
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 58 31 19 8 70 165 150
Ottawa 55 30 19 6 66 148 146
Boston 58 29 23 6 64 157 155
Toronto 56 26 19 11 63 174 167
Florida 55 25 20 10 60 140 158
Buffalo 58 25 23 10 60 143 161
Tampa Bay 56 25 24 7 57 154 160
Detroit 57 22 25 10 54 141 171
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 56 39 11 6 84 192 121
Pittsburgh 56 36 13 7 79 201 158
Columbus 56 36 15 5 77 182 138
N.Y. Rangers 57 37 19 1 75 194 151
N.Y. Islanders 56 26 20 10 62 166 167
Philadelphia 58 27 24 7 61 151 177
New Jersey 57 24 23 10 58 131 162
Carolina 53 24 22 7 55 140 156
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 57 38 13 6 82 190 131
Chicago 57 35 17 5 75 166 147
St. Louis 58 31 22 5 67 167 168
Nashville 56 27 21 8 62 158 151
Winnipeg 60 26 29 5 57 174 191
Dallas 59 22 27 10 54 161 190
Colorado 55 15 38 2 32 109 186
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
San Jose 58 34 18 6 74 161 141
Edmonton 58 31 19 8 70 168 151
Anaheim 58 30 18 10 70 152 147
Calgary 58 29 26 3 61 152 165
Los Angeles 56 28 24 4 60 141 141
Vancouver 58 25 27 6 56 138 168
Arizona 56 20 29 7 47 136 177

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Thursday's Games

Ottawa 3, New Jersey 0

N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Pittsburgh 4, Winnipeg 3, OT

Buffalo 2, Colorado 0

St. Louis 4, Vancouver 3

Minnesota 3, Dallas 1

Edmonton 6, Philadelphia 3

Arizona 5, Los Angeles 3

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at Columbus

Colorado at Carolina

Florida at Anaheim