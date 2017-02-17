BC-HKN--NHL Standings

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)
%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Montreal
|58
|31
|19
|8
|70
|165
|150
|Ottawa
|55
|30
|19
|6
|66
|148
|146
|Boston
|58
|29
|23
|6
|64
|157
|155
|Toronto
|56
|26
|19
|11
|63
|174
|167
|Florida
|55
|25
|20
|10
|60
|140
|158
|Buffalo
|58
|25
|23
|10
|60
|143
|161
|Tampa Bay
|56
|25
|24
|7
|57
|154
|160
|Detroit
|57
|22
|25
|10
|54
|141
|171
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|56
|39
|11
|6
|84
|192
|121
|Pittsburgh
|56
|36
|13
|7
|79
|201
|158
|Columbus
|56
|36
|15
|5
|77
|182
|138
|N.Y. Rangers
|57
|37
|19
|1
|75
|194
|151
|N.Y. Islanders
|56
|26
|20
|10
|62
|166
|167
|Philadelphia
|58
|27
|24
|7
|61
|151
|177
|New Jersey
|57
|24
|23
|10
|58
|131
|162
|Carolina
|53
|24
|22
|7
|55
|140
|156
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|57
|38
|13
|6
|82
|190
|131
|Chicago
|57
|35
|17
|5
|75
|166
|147
|St. Louis
|58
|31
|22
|5
|67
|167
|168
|Nashville
|56
|27
|21
|8
|62
|158
|151
|Winnipeg
|60
|26
|29
|5
|57
|174
|191
|Dallas
|59
|22
|27
|10
|54
|161
|190
|Colorado
|55
|15
|38
|2
|32
|109
|186
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|58
|34
|18
|6
|74
|161
|141
|Edmonton
|58
|31
|19
|8
|70
|168
|151
|Anaheim
|58
|30
|18
|10
|70
|152
|147
|Calgary
|58
|29
|26
|3
|61
|152
|165
|Los Angeles
|56
|28
|24
|4
|60
|141
|141
|Vancouver
|58
|25
|27
|6
|56
|138
|168
|Arizona
|56
|20
|29
|7
|47
|136
|177
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
|Thursday's Games
Ottawa 3, New Jersey 0
N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Pittsburgh 4, Winnipeg 3, OT
Buffalo 2, Colorado 0
St. Louis 4, Vancouver 3
Minnesota 3, Dallas 1
Edmonton 6, Philadelphia 3
Arizona 5, Los Angeles 3
|Friday's Games
Pittsburgh at Columbus
Colorado at Carolina
Florida at Anaheim