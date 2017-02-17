BC-HKN--NHL Standings,0355

National Hockey League

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Montreal 58 31 19 8 70 165 150 Ottawa 55 30 19 6 66 148 146 Boston 58 29 23 6 64 157 155 Toronto 56 26 19 11 63 174 167 Florida 55 25 20 10 60 140 158 Buffalo 58 25 23 10 60 143 161 Tampa Bay 56 25 24 7 57 154 160 Detroit 57 22 25 10 54 141 171 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 56 39 11 6 84 192 121 Pittsburgh 56 36 13 7 79 201 158 Columbus 56 36 15 5 77 182 138 N.Y. Rangers 57 37 19 1 75 194 151 N.Y. Islanders 56 26 20 10 62 166 167 Philadelphia 58 27 24 7 61 151 177 New Jersey 57 24 23 10 58 131 162 Carolina 53 24 22 7 55 140 156 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 57 38 13 6 82 190 131 Chicago 57 35 17 5 75 166 147 St. Louis 58 31 22 5 67 167 168 Nashville 56 27 21 8 62 158 151 Winnipeg 60 26 29 5 57 174 191 Dallas 59 22 27 10 54 161 190 Colorado 55 15 38 2 32 109 186 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA San Jose 58 34 18 6 74 161 141 Edmonton 58 31 19 8 70 168 151 Anaheim 58 30 18 10 70 152 147 Calgary 58 29 26 3 61 152 165 Los Angeles 56 28 24 4 60 141 141 Vancouver 58 25 27 6 56 138 168 Arizona 56 20 29 7 47 136 177

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Thursday's Games

Ottawa 3, New Jersey 0

N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Pittsburgh 4, Winnipeg 3, OT

Buffalo 2, Colorado 0

St. Louis 4, Vancouver 3

Minnesota 3, Dallas 1

Edmonton 6, Philadelphia 3

Arizona 5, Los Angeles 3

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at Columbus

Colorado at Carolina

Florida at Anaheim