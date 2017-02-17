BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA - Family and former neighbors of the Indonesian woman suspected of involvement in the audacious killing of the North Korean leader's half brother in Malaysia are stunned by the arrest of the young mother who they say was a polite and quiet "nice girl." By Niniek Karmini. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SKOREA-POLITICS-SAMSUNG — A South Korean court approved on Friday the arrest of a billionaire heir to Samsung accused of bribery and other charges in connection to a massive corruption scandal, a stunning decline for the princeling of South Korea's richest family. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 850 words, photos.

VIETNAM-CHINA-BORDER WAR COMMEMORATION — Several dozen people have gathered in Hanoi to commemorate Vietnam's brief but bloody border war with China nearly 40 years ago. SENT: 130 words.

PHILIPPINES-COMMUNIST REBELS - The Philippine military says two soldiers and two rebels were killed while 15 other troops were wounded in a land mine attack followed by a clash in southern Davao city, President Rodrigo Duterte's hometown. SENT 150 words.

PAKISTAN — An Islamic State suicide bomber struck inside a famed shrine in southern Pakistan, killing at least 75 people in the deadliest attack in the country in more than two years. By Adil Jawad and Munir Ahmed. SENT: 580 words.

HONG KONG-POLICE CONVICTED — Seven Hong Kong police officers have been sentenced to two years in prison for assaulting a pro-democracy activist at the height of 2014 protests. SENT: 250 words.

JAPAN-NUCLEAR — Robot probes sent to one of Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear reactors have suggested worse-than-anticipated challenges for the plant's ongoing cleanup. By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 400 words, photos.

CHINA-BIRD FLU — China is ordering the closure of live poultry markets in its south-central regions as it grapples with the worst outbreak of bird flu in years that has killed at least 87 people. SENT: 300 words.

BANGLADESH-GARMENT WORKERS — An international human rights group has accused Bangladesh authorities of harassing and intimidating garment worker leaders and rights activists, saying 34 of them have been arrested since December on charges it alleged were politically motivated. By Julhas Alam. SENT: 680 words.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares slipped Friday following a drop on Wall Street as the stronger dollar sent Japanese issues lower and the arrest of an executive at Samsung weighed on Korean stocks. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 400 words, photos.___

