Family, friends describe 'nice girl' embroiled in Kim case

This photo from Indonesian news portal Kumparan obtained on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 shows the portrait on the passport of Siti Aisyah,
FILE - This May 4, 2001, file photo shows Kim Jong Nam, exiled half brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, escorted by Japanese p
North Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol, center, stands at the entrance as he prepares to leave the forensic department at a hosp
North Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol's car leaves the forensic department at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday,
Police officers stand near the entrance of the forensic department at the hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
Police officers man at Kuala Lumpur International Airport where North Korean Kim Jong Nam was reportedly assassinated in Kuala Lumpur,
In this Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, photo, travelers pass through the low-budget airline terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport w
This image provided by Star TV on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, of closed circuit television footage from Monday, Feb 13, 2017, shows a wom
This image provided by Star TV on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, of closed circuit television footage from Monday, Feb 13, 2017, shows a wom
FILE - This combination of file photos shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, on May 10, 2016, in Pyongyang, North Korea, and Kim
Malaysian Deputy Home Minister Zahid Hamidi, right, speaks to media during a press conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Thursday, Feb. 16
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Family and former neighbors of the Indonesian woman suspected of involvement in the audacious killing of the North Korean leader's half brother in Malaysia are stunned by the arrest of the young mother who they say was a polite and quiet "nice girl."
Siti Aisyah, 25, is one of three people arrested so far by Malaysian police for possible involvement in the apparent assassination of Kim Jong Nam.
Between 2008 and 2011 she and her husband at that time lived in a modest dwelling with flaking red paint in the densely populated Tambora neighborhood in western Jakarta.
Her father-in-law Tjia Liong Kiong, who lives in a nearby middle class neighborhood, described Aisyah as a "very kind, polite and respectful person."
He says, "I don't believe that she would do such a crime."