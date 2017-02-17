NZ wins toss, bowls in 1st T20 vs. South Africa

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl Friday in the one-off Twenty20 cricket international against South Africa at Eden Park.

The match had been under threat from rain which fell torrentially through Thursday and into Friday morning but by mid-afternoon the skies cleared and the match was set to begin in fine conditions.

New Zealand named 20-year-old Glenn Phillips to make his international debut as an opening batsman to partner captain Kane Williamson. South Africa-born Phillips also keeps wicket for his Auckland province but the wicketkeeping duties in the match will be taken by Luke Ronchi.

David Miller, unavailable for South Africa because of a finger injury, was replaced by Farhaan Behardien, while Dane Paterson was named to play his second T20 international ahead of Kagiso Rabada.

The teams last met at Eden Park in the semifinals of the 2015 ODI World Cup when New Zealand won with two balls to spare.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Glenn Phillips, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Corey Anderson, Colin de Grandhomme, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Ben Wheeler, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, A.B. de Villiers, Faf du Plessis (captain), J.P. Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dane Peterson, Imran Tahir.

Umpires: Chris Brown and Wayne Knights, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Shaun Haig, New Zealand. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India.