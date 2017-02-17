Pat Rafter steps down from Tennis Australian role

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tennis Australia performance director Pat Rafter has stepped down and will be replaced by former Davis Cup captain and coach Wally Masur.

Rafter, a two-time Grand Slam singles champion — the 1997 and 1998 U.S. Open — said Friday he will take a break from the sport but would continue to play some role in Australian tennis in the future.

The 44-year-old Rafter says "the time is right for me, I came in to Davis Cup and then in this role because I wanted to make a difference, and I feel we have taken some major strides."