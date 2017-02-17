AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 photo, men in Frozen's Princess Elsa costumes carry a man as they dance during the Banda de Ipanema car
In this Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 photo, an image of disappeared victim Miguel Angel Soler is projected on a building as a tribute organiz
In this Thursday, Feb 9, 2017 photo, Nelson Eduardo Conclaves lies in a pool of blood as a neighbor stands over him in Vitoria, Espirit
In this Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 photo, a bullet ridden sports utility vehicle is taken away by authorities after a gun battle with marine
In this Jan. 18, 2017 photo, a tugboat guides the Ever Living, a Neo-Panamax cargo ship, through the Cocoli locks that are part of the
In this Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 photo, relatives take part in a burial service holding portraits of Carlos Daniel Xiquin, 10, front, and
In this Jan. 23, 2017 photo, Maria Jose de Souza reacts as she talks about her husband who died in a massacre inside Alcacuz prison in
In this Jan. 20, 2017 photo, a worker harvests rosebuds to be shipped to the United States ahead of Valentine's Day, at the Ayura flowe
This Feb. 2, 2017 photo shows Maracana stadium's dry playing field in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The stadium was renovated for the 2014 Wo
In this Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 photo, a carnival-masked woman drinks mate, a traditional South American herbal drink, while waiting for
In this Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 photo, soldiers dressed in period revolutionary war uniforms take part in a ceremony commemorating the 20
In this Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 photo, American pro wrestler Sam Polinsky aka Sam Adonis takes the ring at Arena Mexico waving an America
In this Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 photo, Rodrigo Ramallo of Bolivia's The Strongest, right, is spattered with bits of grass after Mauricio
In this Feb. 11, 2017 photo, Uruguay's goalkeeper Santiago Mele, center, celebrates his team's victory at the U-20 South America qualif
This photo gallery highlights some of the top imagery and news moments made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean that were published in the last week.
People in Paraguay remembered family members who disappeared during the era of military dictatorships as their remains began to be identified and returned to relatives.
In Brazil's Espirito Santo state, a labor dispute that kept police from patrolling led to a surge in crime and violence with dozens of homicides, while Mexican marines killed the leader of the Beltran Leyva drug cartel in a gunbattle.
Colombian workers packed up hundreds of thousands of roses for shipment to the United States before Valentine's Day.
The Panama Canal's expensive and bigger locks are experiencing growing pains as pilots and captains learn to navigate them with some of the world's biggest cargo ships.
In Guatemala, a town grieved after two children were kidnapped on the way to school and their bodies were found.
Brazilians faced the ghost of the most recent Olympic Games and World Cup as the stadiums and other infrastructure built for the events begin crumble and waste away.
In Mexico, an American professional wrestler has become the man to hate by portraying a flamboyant Donald Trump supporter amid the widespread anger at the new U.S. president's immigration policies.
Uruguay's U-20 squad won the South America qualifying soccer tournament in Quito, Ecuador, while Venezuela also qualified for the 2017 U-20 World Cup that will take place in South Korea.
This photo gallery was curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.
