AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top imagery and news moments made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean that were published in the last week.

People in Paraguay remembered family members who disappeared during the era of military dictatorships as their remains began to be identified and returned to relatives.

In Brazil's Espirito Santo state, a labor dispute that kept police from patrolling led to a surge in crime and violence with dozens of homicides, while Mexican marines killed the leader of the Beltran Leyva drug cartel in a gunbattle.

Colombian workers packed up hundreds of thousands of roses for shipment to the United States before Valentine's Day.

The Panama Canal's expensive and bigger locks are experiencing growing pains as pilots and captains learn to navigate them with some of the world's biggest cargo ships.

In Guatemala, a town grieved after two children were kidnapped on the way to school and their bodies were found.

Brazilians faced the ghost of the most recent Olympic Games and World Cup as the stadiums and other infrastructure built for the events begin crumble and waste away.

In Mexico, an American professional wrestler has become the man to hate by portraying a flamboyant Donald Trump supporter amid the widespread anger at the new U.S. president's immigration policies.

Uruguay's U-20 squad won the South America qualifying soccer tournament in Quito, Ecuador, while Venezuela also qualified for the 2017 U-20 World Cup that will take place in South Korea.

This photo gallery was curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

