Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong arrested on bribery charges

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Lee Jae-yong, the vice chairman of South Korea’s Samsung Electronics, has been arrested on Friday morning on bribery charges in connection with a massive corruption scandal that led to the impeachment of South Korea’s President Park Geun-hye.

According to a Reuters’ report, the 48-year-old billionaire heir to Samsung and the de facto leader of the conglomerate was taken into custody at the Seoul Detention Centre Thursday, where he had waited for the Seoul Central District Court’s decision.

The ruling ended on Thursday evening with an approval of his arrest warrant. He was then taken to a jail outside Seoul on Friday morning, becoming the first leader in the company’s history to be held on criminal charges.

This is the second attempt by prosecutors to arrest Lee. Last month, a court denied an arrest warrant for Lee on the grounds that there was not enough evidence to justify the arrest. He was sent home after a 22-hour interrogation.

Lee is facing allegations of giving bribes worth $36 million to the president’s longtime confidante Choi Soon-sil in return for government favors.

Choi has been indicted on charges of interfering in state affairs through her friendship with the impeached South Korean president.

"It is acknowledged that it is necessary to arrest [Lee] in light of a newly added criminal charge and new evidence," a court spokesman said in a statement on Friday.

Following the arrest, shares in Samsung Electronics opened down 1.2 percent, while shares in Samsung C&T Corp opened down 3.2 percent.