Ex-Mariners Dae-ho Lee returns to S. Korea club Lotte Giants

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Former Seattle Mariners slugger Dae-ho Lee has returned to his former South Korean baseball club Lotte Giants.

The Lotte Giants say in a statement the ex-Mariners first baseman has signed a four-year deal worth 15 billion won ($13 million), reportedly a record contract for a free agent in the South Korean league.

Lee played with Lotte for 11 seasons before playing in the Japanese and U.S. professional baseball leagues. During his 11 years in the Korean league he hit .309 with 225 homers and 809 RBIs in 1,150 games.

"I strived hard to achieve my dream in the United States and I achieved it," Lee said, according to the statement. "My last wish has been returning to Lotte Giants and winning the championship with my teammates."