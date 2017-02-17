The Latest: Christie warns candidates to cool it on promises

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce's lobbying trip to Washington (all times local):

8 p.m.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie delivered a stern warning to a gathering of New Jersey lobbyists, business people and politicians that the field of candidates looking to succeed him could be making too many promises.

Christie spoke Thursday night at the state Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner after a daylong train ride from New Jersey to the nation's capital.

He says he's fearful that promises are being made that no government check book can cover, such as making full, rather than partial, payments to the state's public pension fund. He didn't single out specific candidates but after his remarks confirmed to reporters he was discussing both Democrats and Republicans.

Christie's speech comes in his final year in office and as Democrats are hopeful they'll win the November election, based in part on their strong voter registration advantage and Christie's low approval ratings.

The event is an annual pilgrimage for New Jersey officials and comes in the face President Donald Trump's promise to "drain the swamp" of lobbyists.

Christie did not mention the president.

___

6 p.m.

As President Donald Trump vows to "drain the swamp" in Washington, a swarm of 1,000 lobbyists, business owners and politicians traveled by train from the swamps of New Jersey on Thursday for a day of lobbying.

The state Chamber of Commerce's 80th annual trip — nicknamed the "Walk to Washington" because rail riders generally pace the train's corridors schmoozing and handing out business cards — comes after a national election that hinged in part on repudiating insiders and establishment politics.

Trump, whose job approval rating is in negative territory, rose to victory in part on a promise to "drain the swamp." In his earliest days in the White House, he signed an order aimed at restricting administration officials from lobbying.

But Trump didn't win New Jersey where voters are set to pick Republican Gov. Chris Christie's successor in November. The two-term governor is term limited, and the event has a gravitational pull for many of the state's biggest business and political players.

Still, Trump and the early days of his administration were the talk of the train.

___

1 a.m.

It's not exactly draining the swamp.

Some 1,000 lobbyists, business people and politicians are expected to ride a chartered Amtrak train from Newark, New Jersey, to Washington on Thursday for the state Chamber of Commerce's 80th annual lobbying trip.

Republican Gov. Chris Christie is set to deliver the keynote address.

Democratic Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez and Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Smith also are set to speak to dinner attendees.

The event comes as President Donald Trump has vowed to "drain the swamp." In his earliest days in the White House, he signed an order aimed at restricting administration officials from lobbying.

Trump didn't win New Jersey, where voters are set to pick Christie's successor in November, and the event is a big draw.