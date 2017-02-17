AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, Feb. 17

thru 19, Perth, Australia — golf, European Tour, World Super 6 Perth.

thru 19, Pacific Palisades, California — golf, US PGA Tour, Genesis Open.

Melbourne, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. Sri Lanka, 1st T20.

Auckland, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. South Africa, T20.

St. Moritz, Switzerland — skiing, world championships, men's giant slalom.

thru 19, Adelaide, Australia — golf, US LPGA Tour, Women's Australian Open.

thru 19, Rotterdam, Netherlands — tennis, ATP, ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament.

thru 19, Memphis — tennis, ATP, Memphis Open.

thru 19, Buenos Aires, Argentina — tennis, ATP, Argentina Open.

thru 19, Doha, Qatar — tennis, WTA, Qatar Open.

thru 19, Cali, Colombia — cycling, track World Cup.

Wilmington, Delaware — boxing, Roy Jones Jr. vs. Bobby Gunn for vacant WBF cruiserweight title.

SATURDAY, Feb. 18

St. Moritz, Switzerland — skiing, world championships, women's slalom.

Cincinnati — boxing, David Avanesyan vs. Lamont Peterson for Avanesyan's WBA welterweight title.

SUNDAY, Feb. 19

Hamilton, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. South Africa, 1st ODI.

Geelong, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd T20.

St. Moritz, Switzerland — skiing, world championships, men's slalom.

Wigan, England — rugby league, world club challenge: Wigan vs. Cronulla.

New Orleans — basketball, NBA All-Star game.

MONDAY, Feb. 20

thru 26, Dubai, United Arab Emirates — golf, European Tour, Dubai Championships.

thru 26, Rio de Janeiro — tennis, ATP, Rio Open.

thru 26, Delray Beach, Florida — tennis, ATP, Delray Beach Open.

thru 26, Marseille, France — tennis, ATP, Open 13.

thru 25, Dubai, United Arab Emirates — tennis, WTA, Dubai Championships.

thru 26, Budapest, Hungary — tennis, WTA, Hungarian Open.

TUESDAY, Feb. 21

Europe — football, Champions League round of 16 first legs: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid, Manchester City vs. Monaco.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 22

Europe — football, Champions League round of 16 first legs: Porto vs. Juventus, Sevilla vs. Leicester.

Christchurch, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. South Africa, 2nd ODI.

Adelaide, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd T20.

THURSDAY, Feb. 23

Europe — football, Europa League round of 32 second legs.

thru 26, Johannesburg — golf, European Tour, Joburg Open.

thru 26, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida — golf, US PGA Tour, Honda Classic.

thru 27, Pune, India — cricket, India vs. Australia, 1st test.

Melbourne, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Rebels vs. Blues.

FRIDAY, Feb. 24

thru 26, Chonburi, Thailand — golf, US LPGA Tour, LPGA Thailand.

thru 26, Kvitfjell, Norway — skiing, men's Alpine World Cup.

thru 26, Crans-Montana, Switzerland — skiing, women's Alpine World Cup.

Nyon, Switzerland — football, Europa League round of 16 draw.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Highlanders vs. Chiefs, Reds vs. Sharks.

SATURDAY, Feb. 25

Ireland, Scotland — rugby, Six Nations: Ireland vs. France, Scotland vs. Wales.

Wellington, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. South Africa, 3rd ODI.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rubgy: Sunwolves vs, Hurricanes, Crusaders vs. Brumbies, Waratahs vs. Force, Cheetahs vs. Lions, Kings vs. Jaguares, Stormers vs. Bulls.

Hull, England — boxing, Gavin McDonnell vs. Rey Vargas for vacant WBC junior featherweight title.

Frisco, Texas — boxing, Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Moises Flores for Rigondeaux's WBA super bantamweight title.

Birmingham, Alabama — boxing, Deontay Wilder vs. Gerald Washington for Wilder's WBC heavyweight title.

SUNDAY, Feb. 26

London — football, English League Cup final: Southampton vs. Manchester United.

London — rugby, Six Nations: England vs. Italy.